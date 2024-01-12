The Onetime Auditor Brought In to Reinvent Gucci

After several years of slowing growth, Gucci is trying a reset. In an effort to close the gap with its luxury rivals, the brand that long striven to be at the cutting edge of fashion is trying to go more upmarket. The shifts mean Gucci could risk becoming just another expensive brand that has lost touch with the attributes that made it great. If the plan works, Gucci will join the small group of megabrands that seem to mint money whatever the ups and downs of the world economy.