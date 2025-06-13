The only remedy for Intel’s woes may be a breakup
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jun 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Summary
A chip-manufacturing spinoff could help solve some of the company’s thorniest issues.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
To emerge from a yearslong financial and technological rut, Intel needs to better compete with chip makers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. It looks increasingly like that will require breaking up the company.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story