The Palantir mafia behind Silicon Valley’s hottest startups

In 2017, Noone and his co-founder embedded themselves with the police department of San Pablo, a city about a 40-minute drive from San Francisco. The initial scope of the work was to enhance the agency’s data-analytics tools. But soon, they were pulled in to help investigators solve a homicide case. They pieced together information from cellphone towers, historical police records and license plate data to help detectives create a timeline of where the murder suspects had been during the time of the crime.