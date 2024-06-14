The pandemic felled dozens of stellar credit ratings. CFOs want them back.
Jennifer Williams , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Jun 2024, 04:54 PM IST
SummaryDelta, Macy’s and others are among the ‘fallen angels’ that lost their investment-grade halo in 2020. Finance chiefs have been slashing debt and fortifying balance sheets to recoup that ranking.
Dozens of big companies, from Delta Air Lines to Ford Motor and Macy’s, had their debt ratings cut to junk during the pandemic, as entire industries were brought to their knees. Nearly half those companies still have the scruffy rating, and most are trying to work their way back.
