The Pandemic’s E-Commerce Stars Are Coping

Talk about a pandemic hangover.
Retailers selling pandemic-era favorites such as stationary bikes, used cars, furniture and pet food online were loving life in 2021, buoyed by bored, homebound, cash-rich consumers and cheap financing.
At their respective peaks, Peloton Interactive, Carvana, Wayfair and Chewy had a collective market capitalization of more than $160 billion. That has fallen by more than 80% to around $25 billion. With the exception of Chewy, most other online pandemic winners are all selling less than they did at their peak.
It could be worse: The companies have coped with the comedown with the help of belt tightening and, in some cases, financial engineering. Carvana, for example, completed a debt exchange earlier this year, reducing its cash interest expense by $456 million a year over the next two years.
Cost cuts have helped stem their cash burn. Carvana has in-sourced reconditioning services, reduced advertising expenses and began charging shipping fees on longer-distance shipments. It is also sourcing more vehicles directly from customers, which is more profitable than buying at auctions. The company said it has reduced operational expenses by about $1,400 per car sold since its peak in 2021. Wall Street expects it to turn free cash flow positive for the full year, before returning to cash burn in 2024.
Online furniture marketplace Wayfair has said it plans to cut more than $1 billion of costs, a large part of which was from laying off 10% of its employees. It also improved its own logistics network—through better delivery speed and competitive pricing—to get its suppliers to use it more. That, along with vendor-funded promotions, has helped support Wayfair’s gross margins, according to Seth Basham, equity analyst at Wedbush Securities. Wall Street expects the company to turn free cash flow positive on an annual basis starting next year.
By far the most dramatic overhaul was at Peloton which, in addition to laying off employees, outsourcing manufacturing and closing retail stores, has tried to make its stationary bikes and treadmills accessible to more consumers. It has cut prices, opened up sales through wholesale channels such as Amazon.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods and started a rental business.
Regaining pandemic mojo won’t be cheap. At the height of its growth, Peloton spent about 18% of revenue on advertising. Carvana used to spend more than $1,400 on advertising per retail used car sold, before cutting that down to about $690 per unit in the latest quarter.
Only Chewy hasn’t succumbed to dramatic downsizing; the company is actually set to keep growing its revenue by a respectable 9.8% this fiscal year, according to analysts polled by Visible Alpha. Nevertheless, growth has slowed as pet adoptions have fallen and its market value has shrunk about 80% from its peak as investors fret about its flatlining active customer count.
Now that they are on sale, are any of these e-commerce stocks worth picking up?
One factor worth considering is whether the pandemic had merely pulled forward demand or artificially created demand for their products. Peloton is perhaps the most exposed to that risk. Fitness equipment that costs more than $1,000, with recurring membership fees of $44 a month, is a tough sell in a world where people have no qualms about returning to gyms. Bike rentals, which cost $89 a month, could help offset that, but it takes Peloton about 18 months to break even on those and the churn rate on those have been much higher than regular Peloton users that buy the equipment.
Among products where demand was pulled forward, it is worth thinking about how long the replenishment cycle is, notes Simeon Siegel, equity analyst at BMO Capital Markets. Arguably, pet toys and leashes need replacement faster than furniture or cars. Further compounding the risk: In some cases, bricks-and-mortar competitors have gotten better at e-commerce. This is true of used-car seller CarMax, for which online sales now account for about 14% of retail unit sales.
Steep discounts aren’t likely to tempt consumers to buy Pelotons or new furniture anytime soon. The same should hold for investors eyeing those retailers’ stocks.
Write to Jinjoo Lee at jinjoo.lee@wsj.com