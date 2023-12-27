The Pandemic’s E-Commerce Stars Are Coping

One factor worth considering is whether the pandemic had merely pulled forward demand or artificially created demand for their products. Peloton is perhaps the most exposed to that risk. Fitness equipment that costs more than $1,000, with recurring membership fees of $44 a month, is a tough sell in a world where people have no qualms about returning to gyms. Bike rentals, which cost $89 a month, could help offset that, but it takes Peloton about 18 months to break even on those and the churn rate on those have been much higher than regular Peloton users that buy the equipment.