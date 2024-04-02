The pockets of stress in India Inc’s improving credit health
SummaryThe share of corporates struggling to meet their debt obligations has reduced since the covid peaks but a broad-based recovery is still awaited, shows an analysis by India Ratings and Research.
The spring of 2020 threw a spanner in the works for businesses across sizes, leaving many in fragile health and reducing some to dust. But India Inc. increasingly has good news. The share of corporates with poor debt-servicing capabilities is close to the lowest level in almost a decade, found a study of around 3,000 listed companies by India Ratings and Research, shared exclusively with Mint.