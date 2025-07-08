The Power of Purposeful Work: Rethinking Work in an Uncertain World

The global job market is facing disruption due to rapid technological shifts, geopolitical conflicts, and changing international alliances. These forces have made the employment landscape increasingly volatile and unpredictable, prompting professionals to rethink their purpose in the workforce. Amid this uncertainty, employee insecurity is rising sharply.

Only 14% of Indian employees say they are “thriving”, compared to 34% globally. While a staggering 86% report they are “struggling” or “suffering” at work, cited in theGallup State of the Global Workplace report. These figures reflect a growing disconnect between workplace conditions and an employee’s sense of purpose in their professional journey.

Shaili Tyagi, Chief Human Resource Officer at Sheela Foam, believes the disconnect between employees and their work often stems from a lack of clarity around its meaning. Many disengage simply because they don’t see how their efforts contribute to the bigger picture. But when they understand the“why” behind their role, it sparks both purpose and ownership.

“Whether someone wants to specialize, shift functions, or lead differently, we must support them with clarity, mentorship, and opportunity. That’s how you steward potential—not just manage performance,” she says.

This emphasis on alignment and purpose is reflected in Michael Page’sTalent Trends India 2025 report, which highlights a clear shift in employee priorities. Today, workers are actively seeking value alignment, with 62% negotiating raises and 37% successfully securing them within their current roles—indicating that people are willing to stay when the workplace offers more than just compensation.

Adding to the perspective, Richard Lobo, Chief People Officer at Tech Mahindra, underscores the need for hyper-personalized career journeys that empower self-driven exploration and foster cross-generational collaboration. This enables employees to thrive and learn from one another.

To foster this at scale, Lobo believes in reimagining HR as both enabler and orchestrator. “We’ve embraced a pod-based, collaborative HR model that dissolves silos and empowers cross-functional teams to co-create with business leaders—balancing decentralized decision-making with clear strategic alignment,” Lobo adds.

Unifying Purpose: The Key to Sustainable Success However, aligning personal and organizational purposes is becoming increasingly complex, as both continue to evolve. Sandeep Girotra, Executive Director & CHRO at DCM Shriram, believes better outcomes are possible when individual roles connect with the organization’s higher vision—and it begins with hiring the right people.

“It’s not enough to hire or promote based solely on performance or technical fit. One must look for a strong value fit. Without it, results may come in the short term, but the core purpose gets diluted over time, leading to long-term damage,” he says. “When the values align, give people the freedom to thrive. More often than not, they will exceed your expectations—and do it with purpose,” he adds.

Balaji Ethirajan, CHRO at TVS Supply Chain, shares that long-term engagement stems from purpose congruence between employees and the organization. “Things like trust, respect, and integrity are universal, and any well-managed company should reflect those. If there’s value congruence, employees feel a sense of belonging. That’s what leads to long-term engagement—not just compensation or titles,” he says.

He adds that younger employees are often leading this shift, driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully to society. “Good organizations know how to harness this, especially through CSR and volunteerism… It’s about giving them the space to express their values while staying connected to the company’s larger mission,” he says.

From Intention to Impact: The Measurable Power of Purpose While purposeful work may sound qualitative, its impact is quantifiable. A World Economic Forum report states that 63% of departures in 2024 were preventable, driven by factors such as career stagnation, poor work–life balance, and managerial shortcomings. Furthermore, early-stage attrition accounts for 40% of total turnover, representing high-cost exits with no return on investment.

According to K.A. Narayan, President – HR at Raymond Group, defining organizational purpose is the first step in retention. “It’s what energizes employees beyond roles and paycheques,” he says.

He emphasizes the need for better tools and leadership commitment. “To align individual strengths and aspirations, companies often use psychometric tools, but behavioral event interviews are more effective. Managers must be trained to support risk-taking and learning from failure. The ideal state is when individual and organizational purposes align.”

As the pursuit of purposeful work becomes both more vital and more challenging, it’s clear that organizations must not only promote purpose—but measure and strengthen it meaningfully. With this in mind, Mint, in partnership with Deloitte, has launched Mint India’s Iconic Workplaces—a workplace excellence certification that helps organizations understand where they truly stand, and how they can bridge the gap between individual purpose and organizational vision through deep, data-driven cultural insights.

