The priciest shareholder fight ever is headed to Disney’s boardroom
Lauren Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Feb 2024, 07:07 PM IST
SummaryMore than $70 million could be spent in bid to win everyday investors’ votes.
A boardroom brawl at Walt Disney is expected to be the most expensive shareholder fight ever, and a chance for everyday investors to have a big impact.
