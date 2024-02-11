The priciest shareholder fight ever is headed to Disney’s boardroom

Trian and a former Marvel executive it is working with have a combined stake valued at around $3.5 billion. The hedge fund has been urging shareholders to “restore the magic" at Disney, with a matching internet domain name making its case. It says the company needs to find a clear successor to Iger, make its streaming margins “Netflix-like" and pull its studios out of a rut. It is running two candidates, including the 81-year-old Peltz, who holds board seats at other companies, including Unilever.