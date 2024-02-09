The Race to Succeed Goldman’s CEO Just Got More Complicated

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has tightened his grip on the Wall Street firm, potentially upending the closely watched race to succeed him.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has tightened his grip on the Wall Street firm, potentially upending the closely watched race to succeed him.
After a bruising stretch in which he had been under pressure over the firm’s ill-fated consumer expansion and questions swirled about his ability to hang on to the top job, Solomon in recent months has made it clear to top executives he plans to remain for a while. He has also been getting more involved in the day-to-day running of the firm, people familiar with the matter said.
That has raised questions about the future of John Waldron, Goldman’s president and chief operating officer, long viewed inside and outside the firm as the front-runner to become its next CEO, potentially as soon as this year. The race to eventually succeed Solomon is now seen as more open, according to the people, some of whom say it is still Waldron’s to lose. He and Solomon declined to be interviewed.
In December, the powerful operating committee Waldron ran was replaced with a similar group run by Solomon, who is 62 years old. The new committee, which deals with regulatory and other issues and helps set the firm’s strategy, is composed of the heads of the bank’s main divisions and other top executives. Waldron, 54, still plays a key role.
“Nothing has changed for David and John," Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto said. “Their focus on the firm this year is no different than it was last year or the year before," he said, adding that “David has never indicated a timeline."
Solomon’s position inside the bank has been bolstered by a strong fourth-quarter earnings report and a sharp increase in Goldman’s stock price in November and December. A strategy shift away from consumer lending and toward the bank’s traditional dealmaking and trading businesses as well as asset and wealth management has also garnered him more support among partners.
At a September off-site in Charleston, S.C., Goldman’s lead director, Adebayo Ogunlesi, told the management committee that the board has confidence in Goldman’s leadership and strategy. Ogunlesi expressed support for Solomon to Mike Mayo, the influential bank analyst wrote in a research note at the time.
Then in January, board member and former Goldman executive David Viniar was named the next lead director, partly on Solomon’s recommendation.
Early last year, things looked different. Many inside Goldman and out wondered how long Solomon could hang onto the top job amid a flurry of negative media coverage and an exodus of top talent.
The fortunes of other key Solomon deputies have shifted too.
Jim Esposito, co-head of global banking and markets, said last month he would retire from Goldman after a nearly 30-year run. Esposito, among a handful of executives who have helped Solomon set the firm’s strategy, wanted to be the chief executive or president and determined that waiting for something that wasn’t certain might not be worth it.
The stars of asset- and wealth-management head Marc Nachmann and global banking and markets co-heads Dan Dees and Ashok Varadhan, meanwhile, have risen.
Solomon and Waldron have had a close relationship over the years, with Solomon playing a role in bringing Waldron to Goldman in 2000 from Bear Stearns, where they both previously worked. After Solomon was named CEO of Goldman, Waldron was chosen as the firm’s president.
More than a year ago, Waldron talked with Carlyle when the private-equity firm was looking for its next CEO. He informed higher-ups at Goldman of the discussions and was told that if he stayed he had a good chance of becoming the next Goldman chief. Waldron took himself out of the running for the Carlyle job.
