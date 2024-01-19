The Real Reason You’re Paying For So Many Subscriptions

The goal of any good subscription service is to be sticky enough that it becomes a habit. You shouldn’t forget that you’re a subscriber. You should have a reason to remember every day. Still, there are plenty of industries that have long relied on customers who never use the product. You buy a gym membership in January, stop going in February but keep paying because you want to believe that one day you’ll wake up and get back on the elliptical. Meanwhile, your credit card is getting a workout every month.