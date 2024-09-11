The rise and fall of a green-energy superstar
Ryan Dezember , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 11 Sep 2024, 08:20 PM IST
SummaryEnviva cashed in on a boom in wood pellets, then a disastrous trade led to bankruptcy. Questions have been raised about the industry’s environmental claims.
EPES, Ala.—When Enviva began construction here on the world’s largest wood-pellet plant, it had contracts worth more than $20 billion to supply overseas power plants with an alternative to coal. The company’s shares were near an all-time high.
