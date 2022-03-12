The rise and fall of the management visionary behind Zappos

At Mr. Hsieh’s mansion, Jewel began asking the people around her, “What are you doing here?" “What is your purpose?" No one had a good answer. Most troubling—aside from the appalling state of the property—was the apparent lack of concern about Mr. Hsieh’s condition. Most of the people around him treated it as though it was normal, almost seeming to celebrate him. Mr. Hsieh had told his new employees that he was in a creative metamorphosis and would emerge soon. The last stage of metamorphosis would be sobriety.