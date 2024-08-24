The Seagram heir who wants to buy Paramount

Over the next few years, Bronfman worked to build a media empire. In 1995, he acquired MCA, the movie, music and theme-park giant that he renamed Universal Studios and Universal Music Group. Two years later, Seagram sold its USA and Sci-Fi cable channels as well as almost all of its Universal Studios production company to Home Shopping Network for $4.1 billion. In 1998 he made the biggest deal in the history of the music business: a $10.6 billion acquisition of PolyGram, home to acts like Hanson and LL Cool J.