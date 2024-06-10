The shortcut that allows risky startups to raise billions from rookie investors
Dave Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 10 Jun 2024, 06:35 PM IST
SummaryCrowdfunded companies pull in cash through sleek social-media promotions and mentions of Elon Musk.
Risky startups with a flair for digital marketing are using a regulatory exemption that allows them to hype their moonshot products and raise huge sums of money from individual investors.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less