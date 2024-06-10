The shortcut that allows risky startups to raise billions from rookie investors

In a new bid to attract more capital, Aptera said in April that investors who gave at least $2,000 would receive $1,000 off the price of a vehicle when they are delivered. Investors who contribute at least $27,000 would get the first vehicles that are delivered in the United Arab Emirates, where Aptera is trying to raise money and find customers. In a recent video, the company showed an Aptera doing “tons of laps" on a racetrack in Abu Dhabi.