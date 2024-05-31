The side-effects of the TikTok tussle

TikTok’s efforts to oppose the legislation may have subjected it to further regulatory scrutiny. It sent notifications to its users urging them to call Congress and “stop a TikTok shutdown". Mr Krishnamoorthi claims Capitol Hill was “flooded" with calls, many from children, some of whom allegedly did not know what a congressman was. He is calling for an inquiry by the Federal Trade Commission, a trustbuster, into whether that broke child-privacy laws. “The power that a foreign adversary has with that app was underscored by their influence campaign," he says. TikTok denies these allegations and says the calls were from “voting-age people".