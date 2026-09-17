The six people sitting on the board of Tata Sons

The Tata Sons board has six members, including executive chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran and executive director and chief financial officer Saurabh Agrawal. It has two nominees from Tata Trusts - Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan - and two independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George. Srinivasan, Agrawal, George and Manwani voted for the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman on Thursday, while Tata opposed it.

Profiles Noel Tata: The reticent patriarch of the Tata Group has long stayed on the sidelines as his half brother Ratan Tata headed the storied business house for over three decades. The economics graduate from the University of Sussex proved his business chops by turning Trent into one of the most valuable fashion retailers in the country. However, the 69-year-old is yet to be tested as the leader of a large conglomerate. Those who know him describe him as exceptionally polite and gentlemanly.

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N Chandrasekaran: The Tata Group lifer started his career as a trainee programmer at Tata Consultancy Services in 1987. He rose through the ranks to lead the company as its CEO from 2009 to 2017. His performance at TCS earned him an invitation to the Tata Sons board of directors in October 2016. Backed by Ratan Tata to lead the Tata Group, he was selected as the Tata Sons chairman by a committee in January 2017. Called Chandra by those close to him, he is fond of long-distance running and participates every year in the Mumbai Marathon that the Tata Group sponsors.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who are the members of the Tata Sons board? ⌵ The Tata Sons board comprises six members: Natarajan Chandrasekaran (executive chairperson), Saurabh Agrawal (executive director and CFO), Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan (both nominees from Tata Trusts), and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George. 2 What led to N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment as the executive chairman of Tata Sons? ⌵ Chandrasekaran's reappointment was due to the board's appreciation for his contributions to Tata Group and a request from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which sought to reverse his earlier decision not to seek another term. 3 What was Noel Tata's position on the reappointment of Chandrasekaran? ⌵ Noel Tata voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment, opposing the resolution that was carried by a majority vote in favor of Chandrasekaran continuing as chairman for another term. 4 How did the board of Tata Sons justify the need for reappointing Chandrasekaran? ⌵ The board justified the reappointment by citing Chandrasekaran's significant contributions to the Tata Group and the consideration of the company's larger interests, particularly in the context of a potential public listing. 5 Why is a listing of Tata Sons significant for its stakeholders? ⌵ A listing of Tata Sons is significant as it would increase transparency, enable price discovery, and potentially benefit around 1.77 crore shareholders of listed Tata group companies by enhancing governance expectations.

Venu Srinivasan: The chairman-emeritus of TVS Motor Co. was a friend of Ratan Tata. The two industrialists developed a relationship as leaders of Indian industry and their association with the Warwick Manufacturing Group, founded by Kumar Bhattacharya. Srinivasan is known for his staunch belief in investments in research and development and in quality management. He was one of the pioneers of the Total Quality Management philosophy. Srinivasan famously spent time working as a mechanic and on the manufacturing shop floor of TVS.

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Saurabh Agrawal: Agrawal is a long-distance runner like his boss Chandrasekaran, who hand-picked him to lead the finance function at Tata Sons. Agarwal holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Roorkee and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He had a successful career as an investment banker having held senior positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Standard Chartered Bank before the Aditya Birla Group. He oversaw the merger of Idea Cellular Ltd with Vodafone India. Those who have worked with him have described him as decisive and a smart dealmaker. Agrawal joined Tata Sons in June 2017.

Anita George: A champion of sustainable finance, George has held senior positions at prestigious institutions like Canadian pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, the World Bank, and International Finance Corp.. She holds a dual master's degree in Economic Policy and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Boston University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Spanish from Smith College. She was appointed as an independent director on the Tata Sons board in July 2022.

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