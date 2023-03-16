The SVB tremors will shake SoftBank
The lender’s collapse could force a reckoning on valuations of unlisted startups—of which SoftBank is a major backer
SoftBank isn’t a bank, but the Japanese company—which has bankrolled many tech startups—will still be rocked by the seismic waves triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Shares of the Japanese tech investor have lost 14% in the past week. Some of the worst potential outcomes for SoftBank—such as mass failures of startups it invested in—seem unlikely after the U.S. government stepped in this week to fully guarantee the bank’s deposits, which are mostly from startups and venture capital funds. SoftBank said SVB’s demise is unlikely to have a material impact on its portfolio companies after the government’s decision.
But given how central SVB is to the tech industry—it banked nearly half of U.S. VC-backed technology and life sciences companies—SoftBank will still suffer from the aftermath. For one, the imbroglio could deal another blow to startup valuations when new funding for the industry is already drying up. Global venture funding dropped 35% year over year to $415 billion in 2022, with a sharper fall in the second half of the year, according to data tracker CB Insights.
And with startups generally unwilling to stomach so-called down rounds—funding rounds that value them lower than previous ones—some have turned to debt instead. Amount of debt deals at VC-backed tech startups in the U.S. edged up last year to $29 billion, according to a report by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. SVB’s tech and life sciences corporate clients had an aggregate loan balance with the bank averaging $16.3 billion over the last quarter, up 23% year from the same period in 2021. The bank says some clients chose debt as an alternative to raising equity at “pressured valuations."
The SVB collapse could bring forward the “day of reckoning" for VCs and private-equity funds and force them to mark down the value of their holdings in private startups, says Atul Goyal, an analyst at Jefferies.
There has been a widening discrepancy between valuations in public and private markets in recent months. The 50 largest tech companies that have gone public since 2020 have lost nearly 60%, or more than $600 billion, of their combined market value, according to CB Insights. On the other hand, median valuations for late stage, privately held startups last quarter were still above 2020 levels. Partly, that’s because only stronger startups managed to raise capital amid the deepening funding winter last year. But if the SVB debacle forces more startups to reluctantly seek equity funding, that could push valuations lower.
That would be a problem for SoftBank, which has invested in hundreds of startups through the $100 billion Vision Fund and its successor. Jefferies estimates that SoftBank has only written down the unlisted holdings at its Vision funds by 20%, compared with a more than 50% drop in the value of its listed portfolio since the beginning of 2022.
The demise of SVB is a dramatic bookend to the go-go tech funding days of 2020 and 2021. SoftBank, which embodied the vibe of those years, will need to make some painful adjustments.