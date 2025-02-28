The tariff pain is getting real for Chinese companies
SummaryThe Trump administration is set to slap an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, sparking panic among some manufacturers.
SINGAPORE—Cui Shu, a lawyer in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, was working in his office Friday morning when a flurry of calls and text messages arrived from clients, frantically seeking guidance about President Trump’s latest proposal, delivered by social-media post hours earlier: an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports.