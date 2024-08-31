The threat to OpenAI is growing
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 Aug 2024, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryMore accessible artificial-intelligence systems are proliferating, giving the maker of ChatGPT a run for its money.
Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft are in talks to invest in OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, at precisely the moment when it’s become apparent that the company will face tougher competition than ever in the burgeoning artificial-intelligence market.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less