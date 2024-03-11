The Trouble With Facebook Marketplace

Users of Facebook Marketplace say the once-straightforward process of buying and selling there has become anything but.
Buyers say they’ve encountered counterfeit listings, payment cons or products that don’t match what was promised. When sellers are scammed, it’s often by a “buyer" showing fake payment confirmation, or they’re inundated by messages that ask, “Is this still available?" The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker database is filled with hundreds of reports from Facebook Marketplace users who allege they fell prey to fraud on the platform.
The Marketplace section within Facebook’s app launched in 2016 to enable users to exchange items with one another locally. It has since grown into an online bazaar where people can buy goods from virtually anywhere. While it still serves a purpose for people selling their belongings—and many great deals can regularly be found—users, financial institutions and online shopping experts say the quality of the experience has diminished.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms says it invests in tools to detect fraudulent activity, and provides measures people can take to protect themselves from scams. (See below for tips.)
Peter Panduro, a 32-year-old software engineer in Sweden, for years used Marketplace to declutter his home or prepare for a move—even to sell a car. When he posted some photography equipment for sale there in December, things had changed. Instead of inquiries from people in his area, Panduro said he received suspiciously vague, similar-sounding messages from accounts based all over the world.
“The moment you upload something, you get an avalanche of spam messages from bots," Panduro said. “They are rarely close to me, and they all say the same thing." Overwhelmed, he has shifted to selling on Blocket, a Swedish online marketplace that verifies sellers and shoppers.
‘Too easily scammed’
In January, TSB, a Scotland-based retail bank with over five million customers, found that 60% of all purchase fraud reported by its customers in 2023 originated on Facebook Marketplace—doubling in a year. About one-third of the platform’s listings appear to be scams, it warned, calling on Meta to add more user protections.
“Innocent consumers are too easily scammed by fake profiles, adverts and listings, and lack protection," said Matt Hepburn, a fraud-focused spokesman for TSB Bank.
Small U.S. banks also have issued warnings about Facebook Marketplace’s risks. They include Empeople Credit Union in Moline, Ill.; United Bank & Trust in Marshalltown, Iowa; and Merrimack County Savings Bank in Concord, N.H. The Federal Trade Commission said scams originating on social media accounted for $1.5 billion in losses in 2023.
Carol Johnson, a 58-year-old mom in Novato, Calif., witnessed her son get scammed trying to sell his laptop. She didn’t blame the bank, even though it refused to intervene. “My biggest issue was with Facebook," she said. “You’re creating an environment where fraud flourishes."
“Marketplace is a free service that connects people to thousands of products in their community," said Meta spokesman Daniel Roberts, in a statement. “We invest heavily in review teams and specialized detection tools to identify fraudulent activity," he added. Meta also said it provides tips and tools to help people avoid scams, and works with law enforcement and takes legal action when necessary.
The company declined to report how many people use Facebook Marketplace, or how many listings are on the platform overall.
Buyers beware
Early on, Facebook Marketplace transactions generally took place face-to-face, often with cash. Users said they were satisfied with the experience, and that it beat alternatives like Craigslist because on Facebook, they could see buyers’ and sellers’ profiles.
As Marketplace expanded, it added shipping options and facilitated online payments through PayPal and Venmo. In 2019, it added the Facebook Pay option, now known as Meta Pay. Meta makes money from advertising and promoted listings, not through Marketplace transactions themselves.
“Facebook Marketplace has become the biggest swap meet in the world," said Kevin Lee, vice president of trust and safety at the fraud-management firm Sift. “That makes Facebook particularly lucrative for fraudsters."
Fewer geographical constraints meant more sophisticated remote scams, and an increased prevalence of bots and automated scams, according to Lee and other fraud-prevention specialists.
They say the most-scammed items include vehicle parts, event tickets and electronics, items that often can’t be authenticated on the spot. Apple products are also popular, because of their high demand and resale value.
“Legitimate people see a shiny item and want to clear the deal," Lee said. “Too often, they’re willing to look past some of the red flags."
AirPods and Siamese kittens
Matthew Zaradich, 41, a tech manager in Dublin, wanted a pair of Apple’s big AirPods Max headphones, but didn’t love the correspondingly big $549 price tag. He turned to Facebook Marketplace and found a pair for $300.
When he met with a young seller in the city center, he examined the headphones then transmitted payment via a banking app. But after a day of dealing with an awkward fit and software issues, he took them to an electronics store. The headphones were counterfeit.
“I felt violated," Zaradich said. He was able to reconnect with the seller and talk him into a refund. Other buyers aren’t so lucky.
In January, Bruce Anthony set out to purchase a rare Siamese kitten for his girlfriend. The 77-year-old from Bremerton, Wash., felt drawn to a $400 listing, a bargain given that such cats can fetch upward of $1,000. The seller promised to reserve the kitten in exchange for a $100 Amazon gift card.
Anthony considered it odd but felt safe since the seller provided a pickup address in a nearby town. He sent the payment, then he and his girlfriend hopped in his truck, drove to the address, and messaged the seller to say they were outside.
The seller stopped responding. They realized they had been scammed.
“It must’ve been an address he picked out of the phone book or something," Anthony said. He contacted Meta and Amazon to report the fraud, but didn’t get a refund. He still searches Facebook Marketplace for cats. “Only, I’m a lot more careful," he said.
Sellers beware
The situation can be just as fraught for sellers. Hira Saeed, 41, an Austin, Texas-based entrepreneur, sold a bed and mattress to a couple. When they came to pick it up, she even helped them load it onto their truck. They showed Saeed a screenshot ostensibly showing a $200 Zelle payment.
Instead, it was a sham. Saeed didn’t receive those funds, and the buyer blocked her on Facebook.
Saeed’s husband let her use his Facebook profile to sleuth. She found the couple’s address from a baby-shower invitation that also included a phone number. She managed to contact them. Ultimately, they paid up.
“They appeared to be just a typical couple from next door," Saeed said, “but their actions suggested they were seasoned in this scam."
‘A lot of real people on Facebook’
Despite the mounting challenges, users continue to successfully buy and sell items on Facebook Marketplace, because of its vast size and variety of items.
Morgan Johnson, a 33-year-old public health specialist, navigated its complexities ahead of a January move from Atlanta to Detroit.
While attempting to sell IKEA furniture and other items, she got messages from accounts created that month, profiles without any pictures, and supposed buyers asking to shift communication to email. Despite all those likely fake “interested buyers," she managed to sell most things within a week.
“There are a lot of real people on Facebook," Johnson said. “You just have to weed through and overlook a lot."
How to avoid Facebook Marketplace scams
If you shop on the platform, these guidelines can lower the risk of becoming a victim, fraud-prevention specialists say:
• Use secure payment methods. Choose payment options such as credit cards, which have protection policies and traceable transactions. Don’t use gift cards.
• Verify profiles. Check the seller or buyer’s profile for signs of legitimacy, such as how long it has been active and how many transaction reviews it has.
• Meet in public. If you are doing an in-person handoff, make sure you exchange goods and payments in safe locations.
• Scrutinize listings. Always be critical of the listings and watch for red flags: prices that are too low, vague descriptions or high-pressure sales tactics.
• Avoid sending deposits for high-value items. Confirm the authenticity of expensive items through in-person meetings, receipt verification or a video call before sending deposits.
• Inspect items before payment. Thoroughly check condition and functionality before handing over payment. Examine packaging for signs of tampering or counterfeiting.
