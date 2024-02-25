Companies
The two faces of India Inc.'s Q3 growth story
SummaryRevenues were up 8% year-on-year, the fastest in three quarters, but subdued compared to the growth rates seen a year ago. Profits rose at the slowest pace in three quarters, but the growth rate was still shining above 30%.
Corporate India’s revenue and profit growth went somewhat divergent paths in the December-ended quarter, with both good and not-so-good news coming out of the current earnings season.
