The two faces of India Inc.'s Q3 growth story

Meanwhile, India Inc. finally came out of the shadow of the vibrant fortunes of the country’s banking and financial sector, which had been riding on healthy business performance and asset quality so far, but were no longer the primary driver of the profit growth in the December quarter, showed a Mint analysis of the earnings of 3,478 BSE-listed companies. Excluding banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) firms, total revenue growth returned to positive territory (3.4%) after two consecutive declines, and profits swelled by nearly 43%.