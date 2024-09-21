The work from home free-for-all is coming to an end
Vanessa Fuhrman , Katherine Bindley , Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 21 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Summary
- Amazon’s CEO just called everyone back to the office full time. If you thought your two days a week at home were safe, think again.
Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy set CEOs abuzz with envy—and white-collar workers with fear—this week with a surprise memo calling corporate staffers back to the office full time.
