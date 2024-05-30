The world’s top miner abandoned megadeal. Here’s what could be next for BHP
Rhiannon Hoyle , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 May 2024, 05:44 PM IST
SummaryBHP Group thought it could buy its way to becoming the world’s top copper producer. Now, it may need to expand or build its own mines to get there.
BHP Group thought it could buy its way to becoming the world’s top copper producer. Now, it may need to expand or build its own mines to get there, a potentially fraught journey given inflation and other risks.
