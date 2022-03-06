The zero emissions trajectory for India

“When such a large technology shift happens, there are three main drivers for adoption—technology, ecosystem and economy. If even one factor is missing, the output is zero. There is a lot of emphasis on creating a sustainable charging infrastructure, but a lot more has to happen looking at the size of our country, the population of vehicles, and the demography," said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive officer at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. Daimler is also working on hydrogen fuel for trucks.