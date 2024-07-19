There is a time for corporate despots—but it isn’t forever

In companies that give extra votes to the founder, it becomes hard or impossible to change the board, let alone kick out the CEO. And if flights of fancy get out of control, or if the CEO starts running the company for his or her own benefit rather than for shareholders more broadly, there is little investors can do other than sell—as they did when Mark Zuckerberg, who controls Meta through special voting stock, pushed the company to spend billions of dollars on the “metaverse."