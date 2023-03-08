There’s a silver lining for mortgage companies in a bleak market
- Home-loan originators are facing a tough environment, but some players could be seeing better profitability on mortgages.
There is good news and bad news for big mortgage originators: The market is shrinking.
Originators that make mortgages and sell them into the market such as Rocket Cos. and UWM Holdings have recently reported continuing drops in home-loan volumes in the fourth quarter. That was to be expected, as overall U.S. single-family home-mortgage originations dropped from over half a trillion dollars in the third quarter to about $400 billion in the fourth quarter, according to figures compiled by Fannie Mae. Both purchases and refinancings declined. And though mortgage rates this year have been below the highs they reached last year, Fannie Mae’s recent forecast still is for under $1.7 trillion in single-family mortgage originations in 2023, versus nearly $2.4 trillion in 2022.
With affordability and availability both continuing concerns, it is hard to anticipate a big inflection point coming for home-buying. However, there is a silver lining to this: Improved pricing power for the biggest remaining players as others are forced out of the market. Even originators as significant as Wells Fargo are shrinking their business. That will lead not only to market-share gains by others, but also to potentially better gain-on-sale margins, a measure of what originators earn when selling mortgages.
The big players were still seeing pricing pressure through the end of last year, though partly by their own actions. Higher-than-expected customer take-up for Rocket’s Inflation Buster program, which reduces home buyers’ mortgage rate by 1 percentage point in the first year of the loan, negatively impacted its margins, the company said last week on its earnings call. Its gain-on-sale margin was 2.17% for the fourth quarter, a drop of more than half a percentage point from the third quarter.
UWM, known as United Wholesale Mortgage, reported a total gain margin of 0.51%, comparable to gain-on-sale margin, for the fourth quarter, down from 0.8% in the quarter a year earlier. UWM’s gain margins are typically lower than Rocket’s, reflecting their origination through broker partners, versus Rocket’s origination mix that includes direct-to-consumer, which tends to carry higher gain margins. UWM has been running a “Game On" promotion through the brokers it works with, to help attract more loan officers to the broker channel. Brokers tend to have a far higher share of the purchase market, which has held up much better than refinance as rates have jumped.
UWM represented about 8% of the overall home-mortgage origination market in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus roughly 4% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Inside Mortgage Finance figures. This has helped propel UWM’s stock to a roughly 30% gain over the past six months, outperforming S&P 500 financials’ roughly 5% jump.
Now there could be another driver, via pricing. United Wholesale is projecting its gain margin to return to its normalized expectation of around 0.75% to 1% in the first quarter. UWM Chief Executive Mat Ishbia told analysts on the earnings call the company has “complete control of our margins." If UWM can successfully expand its margin and still hit or exceed its production guidance, that could propel further stock gains, even in such a tough mortgage market.
Rocket is a bit of a different story. It is also making investments in a number of other financial products, such as its Rocket Money personal-finance app, that it hopes will in part serve as a “funnel" to future home purchases—and then later to refinancing when rates drop. If that all comes together as planned, it could make Rocket a bigger player in purchase and overall a very efficient producer. Still, even while in building mode, Rocket in late February on its earnings call noted some pricing improvement, reporting a 0.2 percentage-point rise in gain-on-sale margins so far in the first quarter from the fourth.
The bottom line is that while a moribund mortgage market is certainly not what originators want, it is also an environment in which they can prove their mettle—creating potential opportunity for venturesome investors.
Write to Telis Demos at Telis.Demos@wsj.com