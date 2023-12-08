Despite reducing prices, you remain the costliest streaming service in India. Have you found the right price point?

At the core, we have to be of value to the consumer. The price point is not just ‘how much is it?’ but also “what's it worth?" and that's really determined by how much engagement we have. Do we have the programming you want to watch? Do we have the movies you want to see? Do we have this series that you love? We have to do that over and over and over again. The more we can increase the value proposition, the more we can increase the price. But we can't raise prices without increasing the value to consumers.