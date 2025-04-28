Companies
Thermax is losing steam. Can the company make investors happy again?
Nehal Chaliawala 10 min read 28 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM IST
SummaryDuring the post-covid bull-run, as investors chased themes around sustainability, the engineering conglomerate’s stock grew over five-fold between 2021 and 2024. It hit a 52-week high of ₹5,835 in July 2024. However, the stock has fallen over 40% since then. Why are investors worried?
Mumbai: Arnavaz Anu Aga, the octogenarian matriarch of Thermax Ltd’s promoter family, never planned to run the engineering company her father, A. S. Bhathena, started in 1966. Bhathena had found a worthy successor in his son-in-law Rohinton Aga, who took over as the chairman and managing director of Thermax in 1981 and led it to its public market debut in 1995. But Rohinton’s sudden demise in 1996 forced Anu to hold the reins of the enterprise.
