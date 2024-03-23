These startups wanted to be the next Tesla. Will they survive the EV slowdown?

Where Are They Now? VinFast is building a $2 billion factory in North Carolina, which will allow its vehicles to potentially qualify for a federal tax credit. Over 70% of VinFast’s passenger vehicles and nearly half of its scooter sales last year were to a taxi company owned by Vuong, the head of Vingroup. VinFast has said it plans to deliver 100,000 electric cars and SUVs this year, but hasn’t said how many will be to customers outside of the Vingroup network.