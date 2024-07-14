They started a design firm in their living room. Now they make $50 mn a year.

After shopping at Roman and Williams Guild in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, you might be dreaming about an item you just saw in a vitrine—say, an exquisite crystal glass that was hand-cut by Japanese artisan Kimiko Yasuda in her studio in Osaka, Japan. Given its $1,400 price tag, you might be forced to take a pass. But for around $20, you can enjoy the momentary pleasure of sipping a cocktail out of it at the on-site French restaurant, La Mercerie.

Such was the vision of designers Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the founders of New York–based design firm Roman and Williams. About seven years ago, they opened the doors of Roman and Williams Guild on New York’s Canal Street. It features their own designs along with a collection of high-craft pieces from artisans around the world, which despite competition from what they call copycat products, has yielded great rewards.

“Everybody said, ‘This will not work,’" says Standefer. The duo stuck to their guns. “When we closed the books [at the end of 2023], we were like, Wow." They had racked up $50 million in annual revenue.

It wasn’t the first time they had defied expectations. Twenty-two years ago, Standefer and Alesch launched a small design business out of the living room of their NoHo loft. Roman and Williams, as they called it (after the first names of their maternal grandfathers), catered to “those Hollywood folks," such as Ben Stiller, whom they met working on the set design for “Zoolander," and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Even then, their approach was iconoclastic: “We were like, Why can’t you do architecture, interiors and product design under one roof?" says Standefer. “The ‘advice community’ said, You have to pick one…. I don’t think so."

The pair, who married in 2005, were soon riding high, especially after the 2009 opening of the Standard, High Line, with its showstopping upstairs bar, which they designed. They were even hired by New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to design its new British Galleries, which opened in 2020.

To the couple’s surprise, somewhat more than half of their $50 million came from merchandise and artwork sales and the restaurant, at a time when design retailers including RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) and West Elm are struggling.

For years, they say, a number of big-box brands have tried to entice them to collaborate. After turning down offers, the couple have been rankled to see what they say are familiar-looking items in stores.

“Stephen and I know that, basically, if we make it now," says Standefer, “it’s going to get copied. Whether it’s a hotel lobby or a table."

Frustrating as this is, Standefer says it is almost unbearable to see it happen to some of the 90 often-obscure artisans whose work accounts for about 35 percent of Guild items sold: “These big-box brands take a picture [for a] mood board and then knock it off for a fraction of the price."

Take Kasper Würtz, a Danish ceramicist who creates deceptively simple plates and bowls featuring shimmering, speckled glazes in a studio in Horsens, Denmark. These are sold at only a handful of places, including the Guild. But in 2016, the Scandinavian home-goods corporation F&H Group launched a new line, under the name of a Danish TV personality, which Würtz felt resembled his work.

Würtz decided to go to battle—leading to years of lawsuits. During a seizure of materials by Würtz and his lawyer, Johan Løje, as part of the civil proceedings, they discovered emails from an F&H employee, mentioning Würtz, asking Asian factories for samples that “come [as] close as possible" to images the employee shared.

(F&H Group USA’s president and CEO, Charlotte Krath, responded, “This is not correct. In the email correspondence where Würtz is mentioned, it is specifically described that they do not want to achieve the same result and in no way want to copy Würtz’s products.")

In January 2023, Würtz ultimately prevailed in his copyright claim regarding five products, which F&H had ceased producing. He was awarded about $930,000.

Würtz has developed two new glaze finishes exploding with color and texture, a gesture of creative defiance. These arrived in a “surprise box" of pieces Standefer buys each year. “They show up at the warehouse. No one has any idea what’s coming out of them," recalls Standefer, who operates on gut instinct. They were a hit. “It’s my own crazy process of how to build a retail brand."

When I arrive at Sea Ranch, the couple’s retreat in Montauk, New York, Alesch leads me through a long, trellised passage densely covered with wisteria, wild rose and elderberry. Underfoot, oyster shells line the path. “It’s the transition to Narnia," he says.

There is a close connection between this “Narnia" and the Guild cash registers. Pointing out a tree’s curvaceous lines, Standefer identifies it as the inspiration for their Catalpa sofa (starts at $20,750).

Over the years, Sea Ranch has expanded to 3 acres as the couple have acquired neighboring lots. But in the beginning, in 2006, they scraped together enough to buy one modest house. Attached to it was a garage, which they made into their studio. “The business was literally built out of this room," Standefer explains. A cabinet of curiosities, it’s filled with shells, bones, husks and other found objects.

Over a salad plucked from the garden, the couple discussed some of their current design projects, including the reimagining of San Francisco’s historic Hearst Building. In 2026, it is slated to reopen as the Hearst Hotel.

Working with a team including descendant Steve Hearst and operator Auberge Resorts Collection, Roman and Williams are integrating artifacts from the Hearst private collection—ranging from Gothic polychrome keystones from a Spanish monastery to medieval stone mantels from an abbey in England—into their interiors. In a phone call, Hearst described the design process with Roman and Williams as a “seamless adventure."