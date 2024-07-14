They started a design firm in their living room. Now they make $50 mn a year.
SummaryAs blockbuster design brands battle retail headwinds, boutique firm Roman and Williams is seeing unprecedented success.
After shopping at Roman and Williams Guild in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, you might be dreaming about an item you just saw in a vitrine—say, an exquisite crystal glass that was hand-cut by Japanese artisan Kimiko Yasuda in her studio in Osaka, Japan. Given its $1,400 price tag, you might be forced to take a pass. But for around $20, you can enjoy the momentary pleasure of sipping a cocktail out of it at the on-site French restaurant, La Mercerie.