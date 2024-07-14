After shopping at Roman and Williams Guild in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, you might be dreaming about an item you just saw in a vitrine—say, an exquisite crystal glass that was hand-cut by Japanese artisan Kimiko Yasuda in her studio in Osaka, Japan. Given its $1,400 price tag, you might be forced to take a pass. But for around $20, you can enjoy the momentary pleasure of sipping a cocktail out of it at the on-site French restaurant, La Mercerie.