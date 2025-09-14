This Buffett devotee is plowing billions into crypto

Behind the bullishness: A view that bitcoin is replacing gold as a modern-day means of storing value—and will prove more useful than gold. Over time, bitcoin’s price will rise, Casey and some others at Capital Group argue, catching up to or even exceeding the value of gold, which currently accounts for roughly 2% of global wealth according to some estimates. By contrast, Casey is dubious other cryptocurrencies will ever prove valuable, even as rivals pile into ether.