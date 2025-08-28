This chip stock is soaring amid Nvidia’s China problems. The AI war has taken a turn.
Summary
Nvidia isn't forecasting any sales of its H20 chip for the Chinese market in the current quarter. That's good news for China's hottest chip maker.
Nvidia isn’t going to be able to sell its chips in China for the foreseeable future. That’s great news for Cambricon Technologies, the Chinese chip maker aiming to become the domestic alternative for artificial-intelligence processors.
