OPEN APP
Home / Companies / This company claims to be first in India to move to weekly payout of salaries
Listen to this article

B2B e-commerce firm IndiaMART has moved to a weekly salary pay policy. The company says that this will reduce the financial burden on the employees and they will be encouraged to do better work. “With an aim to build a flexible work culture and ensure the financial wellness of our employees, IndiaMART becomes the first Indian organization to adopt a weekly payout of salaries!" IndiaMART said in a Facebook post.

The company argues that weekly payments to employees will make it easier for them to meet their financial needs. 

Now, employees won’t have to wait until the end of the month to get the salary.

IndiaMART's Facebook post.
View Full Image
IndiaMART's Facebook post.

Weekly payouts are a big step in the direction of promoting employee wellness. Weekly payouts are already common in New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and the US. 

When it comes to processing payroll, most employees receive their paycheques at the end of the month. Weekly payroll is the best payroll option available especially for hourly employees.

Weekly payroll provides a number of benefits to both employees and employers. Let’s take a look at why you should consider paying your employees on a weekly basis—and how weekly payroll can actually help your business:

MINT PREMIUM See All

Indiamart posted a 12.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 70.2 crore in the December 2021 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of 80.2 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Its revenue grew 8.3 per cent to 188.1 crore in the third quarter of FY22 from 173.6 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout