This Disney war has already paid off

Shuffling a few seats on the board won’t change Disney’s most pressing challenges. They include a declining cable-TV empire as consumers cut the cord at a growing rate and a theatrical-movie industry still coming to grips with the pandemic’s aftermath. Adding rancor to the board could also complicate the remaining hurdle of finding a successor to Iger after the botched leadership transition the last time around. Disney hasn’t been sitting still on this matter either, having recently added James Gorman to the board after the former Morgan Stanley CEO executed what has been regarded as a smooth leadership transition at the investment-banking giant.