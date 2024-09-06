‘This is a treasure hunt’ — Anand Mahindra announces Mahindra Rise Challenge for MBA students, winner to get Thar SUV

  The Mahindra Group launched the Mahindra Rise Challenge for first-year MBA students from select institutions.

Riya R Alex
Published6 Sep 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Anand Mahindra announces Mahindra Rise Challenge for MBA students.
Anand Mahindra announces Mahindra Rise Challenge for MBA students.(PTI)

The Mahindra Group has announced the Mahindra Rise Challenge for MBA students.

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra informed about the competition on X.

"This is a treasure hunt.

The immediate treasure for the winners may be a new car.

For us at Mahindra, the treasure we are seeking is the future leadership of the group," he wrote on X.

 

 

The students interested in the competition will have to present a case or issue and provide a solution to it. The winner of the Mahindra Rise Challenge will be awarded a Mahindra Thar.

 

The competition is exclusively for first-year full-time MBA students from IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, SPJIMR Mumbai, FMS Delhi, JBIMS Mumbai, and XLRI Jamshedpur.

Competition to be held in 4 stages 

The Mahindra Rise Challenge will be conducted in four stages.

The first stage is registration.

The competition is for individual students. The students from the six colleges will be required to provide their college identity cards for registration. Every student can register only once.

 

The second step is CV submission. In this step, the candidates will be required to submit their CVs and present a one-page case and a possible solution to it. They will also be required to download and upload this one-page case and solution document.

The next step is the campus round, where the candidates will be asked to make a presentation of five slides for the Mahindra jury on campus. The presentation should be related to the previous one-page case and solution document. The last stage is the National Finals. The shortlisted candidates from the campus round will be required to make a 5-minute pitch to the senior leadership of Mahindra from the Mumbai team. The competition is an opportunity for students to pitch their innovative ideas to Mahindra Group’s top executives and win a Mahindra vehicle. The winner will also be a part of the Mahindra Leaders Program.

In another development, the Mahindra Group has introduced a discount of up to 1.5 lakh on its popular Thar SUV model, weeks after the launching the five-door Thar Roxx.

The step is taken to maintain the sales figure for the Thar, as potential buyers may be influenced by overlapping prices of Thar Roxx, as Mint reported on September 3.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:05 PM IST
