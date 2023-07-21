comScore
Dave Willner, the head of trust and safety at OpenAI, announced his departure from the company in a LinkedIn post on Friday. In his statement, he cited the challenges of balancing the demands of the job with his family life. Despite leaving his current position, he expressed his willingness to continue providing advisory services in the future.

Following Dave Willner's departure from OpenAI, the company did not provide an immediate response to inquiries about his exit.

In recent times, trust and safety departments have assumed a significant and prominent role within technology companies, including OpenAI, Twitter, Alphabet, and Meta. These departments play a crucial role in their efforts to mitigate the dissemination of hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content on their platforms.

Concurrently, concerns about AI running out of control have been on the rise.

Dave Willner assumed his position at OpenAI in February of the previous year, following his tenure at Airbnb and Facebook. He cited the increasing demands of his job as having a detrimental impact on his family life as the reason behind his decision to step down.

"Anyone with young children and a super intense job can relate to that tension, I think, and these past few months have really crystallised for me that I was going to have to prioritise one or the other," Willner said in the post.

"I've moved teaching the kids to swim and ride their bikes to the top of my OKRs (objectives and key results) this summer," he added.

OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, has gained worldwide attention with its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The company emphasizes the critical role of its trust and safety team in establishing "processes and capabilities to proactively prevent the misuse and abuse of AI technologies."

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST
