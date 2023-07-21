This is why OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety, Dave Willner, stepped down from his post…1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Dave Willner, head of trust and safety at OpenAI, has announced his departure from the company, citing challenges in balancing work and family life.
Dave Willner, the head of trust and safety at OpenAI, announced his departure from the company in a LinkedIn post on Friday. In his statement, he cited the challenges of balancing the demands of the job with his family life. Despite leaving his current position, he expressed his willingness to continue providing advisory services in the future.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×