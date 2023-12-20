This is why Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu temporarily suspends global car shipments: Details
Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota, has announced the suspension of shipments for all car models due to recent safety test manipulation. The investigation has uncovered new irregularities, bringing the total count of implicated car models to 64.
On Wednesday, Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota, announced the suspension of shipments for all car models currently being produced, both domestically in Japan and internationally, reported AFP. This decision comes in response to recent disclosures regarding its manipulation of safety tests.