This reviled pharmaceutical firm holds promise of a healthier future

Regardless of the legality of the whole affair, investors are right to be on guard. A disinterested third party would hardly have engaged in such transactions with Grifols. The pre-existing relationship with Scranton is indisputable, and Grifols seems to have used it to its advantage, acquiring costly firms while keeping the accounting as flattering as possible—or, in the words of the 2018 annual report, to “reinforce its financial structure."