This Russian metals giant might be too big to sanction

Nornickel is run by CEO Mr. Potanin, a former Russian deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin who helped forge the privatization deals that followed the breakup of the Soviet Union and put much of the country’s vast commodity wealth in the hands of a group of businessmen now dubbed oligarchs. More recently, Mr. Potanin was key to bringing the 2014 Winter Olympics to Russia, an idea which followed a ski trip to Austria with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported.