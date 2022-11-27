This US firm fires nearly 2,700 workers when they were 'asleep': Report

Apart from firing the staff, the firm did not give explanation for why they were terminated so abruptly. On 22 November, the UFI sent out an update regarding the retrieval of their belongings, which FreightWaves reviewed. "As soon as the property manager can provide a safe and orderly process for former employees to come and gather their belongings, they will do so … We are not certain of the timeframe for this but will communicate proactively," the email said.