This VC firm is striking gold, reaping $11 billion from Figma, other startups

Figma’s IPO last week stunned the market when its shares jumped 250% in the first day of trading. Index sold about 5% of its holdings at the IPO price of $33, generating about $108 million, and continues to retain a stake of greater than 15% in Figma post-IPO. The stock fell by about 20% on Monday but is still trading well above its listing price. Figma provides browser-based collaboration tools to help users design websites, mobile apps and social media posts.