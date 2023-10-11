Thomson eyes market share via Make in India amid change in laptop import norms

New Delhi: Consumer electronics brand Thomson will begin selling its laptops in India by January next year through a brand licensing agreement with Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), which plans to set up a local manufacturing unit within the next year, company executives said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thomson is also considering exporting India-made products, including televisions, air conditioners and washing machines, which are being manufactured here under the agreement with SPPL, they said.

The brand, now owned by US-based Established Inc., is eyeing a share of the Indian laptop market which maybe relinquished by other brands that do not manufacture locally and would face import restrictions from November next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Many brands will have to find ways to adapt to these new regulations and maybe some will leave the Indian market because margins are low. We have partners that are capable to handle the change in legislation, so it’s pretty positive overall and we can use that to export to other parts of the world," said Sebastian Combrez, trademark licensing, trade and marketing manager at Established Inc.

The Indian personal computers market grew 5.9% sequentially in quarter ended June, but declined 15.3% on-year, as per IDC data.

Combrez added that the policy change, where laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices, will be brought under an import management system from next month, will help relocation or shift of value chains and expertise to India. Companies will be allowed to import any number of units till September 2024, after which import limits will be introduced. The government aims to promote local manufacturing of these products while allowing imports only from trusted suppliers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, has tied up with a local electronics manufacturing provider that has applied for the IT Hardware production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, said chief executive officer Avneet Singh Marwah. He added that SPPL is investing ₹300 crore into setting up a plant in Uttar Pradesh which will make 2 million units a year.

The laptops will be priced between ₹20,000 and ₹80,000 covering entry level, mid segment as well as premium segments. The models will be sold through Flipkart, starting early next year.

SPPL has brand license agreements with other global brands in the TV and appliances segments, including Kodak, Blaupunkt and Electrolux brand White-Westinghouse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By the end of FY25, SPPL intends to expand the product lines within these brands, for instance speaker with Kodak and air conditioners by Blaupunkt, for the Indian market, Marwah said.

SPPL also has a tie-up with Google to make televisions in India besides R&D and developing UI. Marwah said that the company intends to become an original design manufacturer and make consumer electronics on its own. Going ahead, televisions will comprise 60% of its business and new categories making up the rest.

