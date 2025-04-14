Companies
The curious case of Ola's scooter 'sales' without invoices
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 14 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Ola Electric's dispute with its registration agencies has led to thousands of scooters being paid for by customers, but without invoices. This may manifest in the company's quarterly earnings when it lists sales revenue.
New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, India’s electric two-wheeler market leader, was unable to generate invoices for more than half of the vehicles it claims to have sold in February due to issues with two registration agencies.
