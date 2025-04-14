The curious case of Ola's scooter 'sales' without invoices

Following a query from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the company replied on 7 April that it generated invoices for about 9,206 vehicles during the month. Further, in a clarification to the exchanges on 8 April, the company said 90% of the orders, or 22,686 vehicles, were fully paid for by customers at the time of placing the orders. That leaves a gap of about 13,500 vehicles for which invoices were not generated.