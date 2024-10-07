Thyssenkrupp reviews plan to wean itself off fossil fuels
SummaryThe company has been trying to turn the fortunes of its steel business around while making operations more sustainable, an effort complicated by rising costs and market conditions.
Thyssenkrupp said it was reviewing plans to wean its steelmaking operations off fossil fuels due to high costs, making it the latest company to rethink energy-transition pledges.
