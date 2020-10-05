Tier 2 towns have been great in bounce back: Riyaaz Amlani

We will be creating more stores, it is not like we are slowing down, but we are going to wait for a while till we press the button on new stores. There are a lot of opportunities that are presenting themselves in tier-2 towns which we will be taking up. Our plans are not fully crystallized but we know the direction. For now, we are taking Social to Indore in November; we are also doubling down on cloud-kitchen brands and we're trying to increase the share of our delivery business.